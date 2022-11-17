Taking the 1980s 2-D with TDK Ultra-Thin Speakers

Search

Helmut has a degree in journalism from the university of Aarhus, Denmark and Utrecht, Netherlands and has been working in the field of electronic components for the last 8 years.

Cookie Settings

Our websites use cookies to improve your browsing experience. Some of these are essential for the basic functionalities of our websites. In addition, we use third-party cookies to help us analyze and understand usage. These will be stored in your browser only with your consent and you have the option to opt-out. Your choice here will be recorded for all Make.co Websites.

Allow Non-Necessary Cookies Allow Non-Necessary Cookies

Accept