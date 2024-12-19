The Art and Science of Toy Design – Crunch Labs Panel

Meet the brilliant minds behind CrunchLabs, Danielle Gleason, Mason Landon Smith, Evan Barnes, Dan Tompkins, and Bam Singhasaneh for an engaging discussion from Maker Faire Bay Area 2024! The insightful panel showed off prototypes and hurdles behind kits like Sand Garden and Infrared Turret, and shared the #1 piece of advice Mark Rober gives them on their designs. They also gave tips on brainstorming and talked about the magic of collaboration!

These inventors shared insights on what inspired them to become makers, where they find inspiration, and how they take ideas from concepts to finished, factory-fabricated products. Learn about their prototyping and iteration process and the challenges of designing toys for mass production. Whether you’re a budding inventor or a seasoned maker, this panel offers valuable takeaways for your next project.

We’re a small team of fun-loving engineers, designers, and makers led by Mark Rober, our Head EnginNerd & former NASA engineer. Our goal is to teach kids how to Think Like an Engineer (because who better to teach children engineering than childish engineers!?) To us, thinking like an engineer isn’t about a profession or degree path, it’s a hands-on approach that helps you accomplish whatever you set your mind to. Even if that’s starting a toy company! We hope you have as much fun with our toys as we do. CrunchLabs Team

CrunchLabs team member Science Bob was not at the panel. Presumably, he was cleaning up after his presentation on the Foundry Stage the day before.