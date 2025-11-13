There’s More Than Hot Air At Maker Faire Rochester (But That Too)

Maker Faire Rochester is back for its 12th year, bringing together a vibrant community of makers, creators, and innovators for a day of inspiration and hands-on fun! Join us on Saturday, November 15, from 9 AM to 5 PM at the Gordon Field House on the RIT campus. With over 90 makers showcasing their unique creations, this year’s Faire promises something for everyone—no matter your age or interest.

Vortex Cannon: Air is released from a high-pressure chamber into a vortex tube, creating a vortex ring. Wellsville CSD SWAT (Students Who Assist with Technology) is an after-school club at Wellsville Central School focused on STEAM projects, technology repair, and assistance in the classroom.

From cutting-edge robotics and cosplay to traditional folk arts and engaging STEM activities, Maker Faire Rochester is the perfect place to explore the creative spirit that drives our community. Attendees can look forward to interactive exhibits, demonstrations, and the chance to meet and learn from talented makers passionate about their crafts. “We’re excited to bring Maker Faire back to Rochester for another year,” said Pat Rapp, event coordinator. “This event not only highlights the incredible talent within our community but also fosters creativity and innovation in a family-friendly atmosphere.”

You can learn to solder, or paint with soil from around the world; learn to crochet or create Fiendweaver monsters — hands-on activities abound! From cutting-edge technology like Optics, Microelectronics, and Smart Circuits, to yesterday’s technology like typewriters and telephones, you are guaranteed to discover something!

6th Annual Student STEAM Fest: Friday, November 14th

On Friday, November 14th, Maker Faire Rochester’s 6th Annual Student STEAM Fest for students in 3rd through 8th grade school groups will take place. It’s a special sneak peek of Maker Faire Rochester on Friday, November 14, 2025, from 9 AM to 2:30 PM for school groups, grades 3 to 8. It will be filled with hands-on activities, engaging demos, wonder, and excitement centered around S.T.E.A.M. and every aspect of the Maker Movement. Activity strands include: robotics & Drone; Manufacturing and Engineering; Sustainability; The Arts; Hands on Science; Culinary; Coding Things That Go Beep; and genral DIY including jewelery making and home repair. LEARN MORE.

Five Projects the #MFROC Team Are Excited About

Mega Bubble Guy and over 90 other makers will be joining us on Saturday, showcasing their unique creations. This year’s Faire promises something for everyone—no matter your age or interest.



Jim Livi, owner and founder of Mega Bubble Man Productions, has been a bubble artist since 1994. The Mega Bubble Playground is an amazing place in Bubblopolis to make your own small to super huge mega bubbles! Jim Livi is a World Record Holder for the World’s tallest outdoor bubble of 30 feet tall! He’s also the featured Maker at the Student STEAM Fest, bringing his bubble playground!

NY Smart Corridor/MCC Optics is a collaboration of several college and university groups focused on semiconductors, optics, and advanced manufacturing. The Rochester region is a Federally designated Tech Hub! Discover how semiconductors, optics, and advanced manufacturing are shaping our future, and how your skills can power what’s next.

This is a collaborative team representing the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, Greater Rochester Enterprise, NextCorps, Monroe Community College, Rochester Institute of Technology, and the University of Rochester. Together, they’re fueling the innovation ecosystem behind the NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub—uniting education, business, and community to build a thriving future in semiconductors, optics, and advanced manufacturing. Listen to what it’s all about HERE.

RIT student and maker since Middle School Jack – who is from Wellesley, MA – brought one of his MANY PROJECTS to MFROC this year. The team project, CHIME, was for a class, MECE 104. “Our task is to build a chime machine and through the process, learn about teamwork and the engineering design process. Since I had previous experience this class was especially exciting because it was an opportunity for me to push myself to create an amazing robot.”

No Caption No Caption

Interactive Computing Zoo

This “Petting Zoo”, has no animals, there are interactive computers. Children get to “touch don’t just look!” Come learn how many light bulbs it takes to change a person! These are Science Magic Tricks, done with computers. Seriously silly stuff! Dr.Thomas B. Kinsman has been doing “out teach” education at Maker Faires since 2015, taking a pause during the pandemic. His demonstrations are enjoyed by all. He is a forth generation educator.

Nicole Majewski

Is a pop artist focusing on reimagining the minutia of our world, mainly by upcycling discarded bits and pieces, and turning them into large and small scale works of art. I am also the creator of Cassette Cycle, a Maker Faire exhibit from 2016-2022, which turned music cassettes and video tapes into functional works of art.

No Caption No Caption

Cosplay Contest!

No Caption No Caption No Caption

Hosted by Flower City Comic Con, MFROC will hold a COSPLAY CONTEST this year.

Mainstage Schedule — Additional Performances

10 am – 10:30 am – BIG Corvids Card Game with DVC Games

12 pm – 1 pm Snowbelt Morris Dancers

3 pm – Cosplay Contest with Flower City Comic Con

Other events on the Show Floor

11:30 – 3:30 – Jim the Mega Bubble Man

(TBA) Lightsaber Tutorial with The 501st Legion’s Garrison Excelsior

And, of course, it wouldn’t be Maker Faire Rochester with out Big Face Portraits. Try them out and be prepared to laugh and see the world from a new perspective with the help of some optics (our fresnel lenses).

Tickets & More Information: Admission details and more information about the event can be found at Rochester Maker Faire (https://rochester.makerfaire.com/)

Learn more on FACEBOOK or INSTAGRAM!