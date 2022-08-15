This Impractical Yet Beautiful Gaming System Has A Walnut Case and Two Displays

Custom gaming systems are almost always fascinating to see. However, usually it is the case or the portability that we see people innovating in. This raspberry pi based gaming system posted to Reddit however shows off an impractical yet fun dual screen design.

Designed by user MW33212, this thing really is a work of art. The walnut body was constructed using “only hand tools and a cordless drill”. It houses two displays, a raspberry pi 4b, an amp and two speakers, and some various supporting electronics.

A couple of things really stand out when you look at these pictures. First, it’s probably larger than it might appear at a glance. Those screens are 3.4 inches. Secondly, wow what a task this must have been to cut precisely and assemble!

via Hackster