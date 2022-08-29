Watch The Magic Happen At iBuild Academy Maker Camp

As our summer of Maker Camp 2022 comes to a close, we at Make: want to highlight some of the amazing programs hosted by Campsites. Today, we’re celebrating the iBuild Academy from Orange City, Florida. Here are some thoughts from Dr. Sue Bedard, Executive Director.

find them at Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

This summer iBuild Academy, Inc offered our STEM Enrichment program to children ages 6 – 15. Every week we edutained 25 kids with all kinds of makerspace ideas. For many of the children, it was their first experience in design and making. With the help of the Maker Camp program, we were able to teach soldering, cooking with solar power, programming with Makey Makey and micro:bit, and all types of building projects with motors and lights. We even constructed a mini golf course from cardboard.

What we love most about providing these experiences for the kids is the creativity that comes from a relatively simple idea. We help them start the process and then they can add their own touch to complete the build or challenge. Don’t stress about the project being perfect, let the children build and create and watch the magic happen. As one of the campers said, “This is the best camp ever!”