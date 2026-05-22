Win $1,000 — Robotics Dream Keeper Challenge: Build Real AI Robots with RDK X5 Dev Kit 

Let’s be honest — most of us have a robot idea kicking around in the back of our heads. A little autonomous rover that delivers snacks. A camera rig that tracks your cat. A voice-controlled desk assistant that actually understands you. But the usual headaches (wiring chaos, confusing software, and “where do I even start?”) keep those ideas gathering dust.
D-Robotics just launched something that might change that math. The Robotics Dream Keeper Challenge (RDK Challenge) is a welcoming, newbie-friendly program designed to help makers, students, hobbyists, and experienced builders bring intelligent robots to life using RDK X5, a powerful yet approachable edge AI development board that’s still very much a hidden gem… for now.
What Cool Projects Makers Are Already Building With the RDK X5
OpenDuck Mini – RDK X5
A brilliant reinforcement-learning bipedal robot that achieves real sim-to-real walking.
An Arc Reactor That Beats With My Heart
A glowing, heartbeat-synchronized Arc Reactor that shows the board’s creative potential beyond traditional robots.
Valentine’s Day AI Robot With RDK X5
An adorable interactive companion with vision, touch, sound reactions, and charming personality.
These builds demonstrate that the RDK X5 offers strong on-device AI performance while remaining maker-friendly. If you’ve been waiting for the right platform, RDK challenge gives you the structured support to succeed. In fact, we have showcased live demos of RDK X5 during live streams on Make: YouTube channel.
Now you can easily get your hands on RDK X5 and accessory kits via official partnered channels of D-Robotics. Complete all three challenge stages, and you will receive a full cash rebate on your purchase. Aside from that, the most outstanding project will be awarded a $1,000 grand prize, and top community advocators can also win an extra $500 cash reward.
The Three-Stage Build Path
The challenge is split into three progressive stages spread across roughly 35-45 days — each one designed to level you up without burning you out.
Stage 1 — Ignite (5-10 Days)
Goal: Power on your robot’s brain.
You’ll go from unboxing the RDK X5 to running your first AI demo. Board setup, sensor activation, deploying a simple AI task. If you’ve ever flashed an SD card and SSH’d into a Pi, you’re already overqualified.
Stage 2 — Build (10-15 Days)
Goal: Design your own intelligent robot system.
This is where you stop running other people’s demos and start sketching your own. Define your project concept, architect the AI pipeline, and lock in your hardware setup. The mentors will help you sanity-check your plan before you go off the deep end.
Stage 3 — Launch (20 Days)
Goal: Ship a working, demo-ready AI robot.
Integration time. Wire up all the pieces, optimize inference with BPU acceleration, and produce a polished, shareable project package. This is your portfolio piece — the thing you show off in a YouTube demo, a conference talk, or a job interview.
Full task guidelines live on GitHub: github.com/D-Robotics/Robotics-Dream-Keeper-Challenge
You’re Not Going It Alone
This isn’t a high-pressure contest that leaves beginners behind. It’s a supportive, community-driven journey with structured stages, free bootcamps, mentors, weekly events, and plenty of open resources — so you can focus on creating instead of getting stuck.
- Free online bootcamp— detailed walkthroughs, technical deep-dives, and troubleshooting help.
- Weekly community calls and webinars to keep you unblocked.
- Open-source code examples and algorithm templates optimized for the RDK X5.
The Discord community is structured as a growth ecosystem: Explorer → Builder → Creator → Core Developer. Everyone starts somewhere, and the path is clearly marked.
Rewards & Incentives
Your hard work deserves the best rewards — D-Robotics has prepared rich, attractive incentives to fuel your robot dream, perfect for both newbies and experienced developers.
- Registration Bonus — As long as you register and join the challenge, you’ll get a free lottery chance to win exclusive merchandise.
- Stage Clear Rewards — Digital badges, special Discord roles, tech resources at each stage. What’s more, you can get cash rebates for the purchase of RDK X5 by clearing all three stages
- Community Contribution Rewards — Share tutorials, videos, or guides and you can earn “RDK Advocator” status — with a chance at the TOP Voice Award ($500).
- Grand Cash Prize — $1,000 cash for the most creative and outstanding project.
More surprises will be gradually unlocked, such as the opportunity to work with the D-Robotics team, interviews with global developers, participation in the annual D-Robotics Developers Conference, and a chance to win a visit to the Robot Innovation Center in Shenzhen.
How to Jump In
Join the lively Discord community
Submit the quick application form
Download RDK Studio and register
Get Your Hardware
Pick up the RDK X5 and all the accessories your project needs:
Official Distributors: en.d-robotics.cc/distributor
Accessories: en.d-robotics.cc/accessories
This is a rare chance to dive into modern robotics and embodied AI with strong guidance and real prizes on the line. The RDK X5 is still early. The makers who jump in on this challenge now will shape the community and have the best stories to tell later.
Stop watching. Start building. Grab your board, join the Discord, and show the maker world what you can create.
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