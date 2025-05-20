You’re Invited to a Fireside Chat with Matt Eaton

You’re Invited to a Fireside Chat with Matt Eaton
Join Dale Dougherty and Make: Robotic Arms author Matt Eaton for a Fireside Chat exploring how to design, build, and control robotic arms.

Dale and Matt will discuss beginner-friendly approaches to Arduino-powered robotic arms, using simple, affordable parts. Plus, learn all about how to achieve complex movement by using servo motors and a mathematical concept called kinematics, to enable your robots to move, lift, and draw with more precision than humans! This session is a great starting point for students, teachers, and total beginners to get into robotics.

So join this FREE online event on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 4:00 pm PDT, to learn about the exciting world of robotic arms!

