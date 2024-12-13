GIY Materials: Growing Fungi for Biofabrication

Biohacking Energy & Sustainability
GIY Materials: Growing Fungi for Biofabrication

By Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman builds and writes about fun things, and has a healthy obsession with chai.

View more articles by Sam Freeman

Elizabeth Marley’s presentation introduces Grow-It-Yourself methods and projects that use the magic of biofabrication, where mycelium, mushrooms, and other biological organisms produce renewable materials. These mediums are stronger than you might think — they can be heat-resistant, water-resistant, and biodegradable. Plus they might help clean the environment! Her talk from Maker Faire Bay Area 2024 covers examples of fashion, electronics, and architecture applications, along with some tips and resources on how you can grow your own materials.

Biofabrication can refer to leather or fungi. Really, any material that’s grown counts. And mycelium is particularly easy to grow, surprisingly versatile, and good for all sorts of applications — electronics included. The material comparison chart slide is packed with information. 

YouTube player

“Discovering new materials that have less negative impact on our environment is at the forefront of my biodesign and biomaterial explorations. I find sharing the growing GIY community, projects, and array of possibility with a wider audience fulfilling and necessary for addressing ways to use renewable and ecologically sound materials to replace wasteful materials proliferated by consumer culture, fast fashion, and building industries.”

Elizabeth Marley

Elizabeth Marley is an educator, maker, and architect who enjoys Biodesign adventures, participatory public art, and inter-species collaboration to fabricate eco-friendly creations. We interviewed her in 2023

In this talk, she covers the basics of biofabrication and good target uses for mycelium materials. She goes into depth showing how to create a form step-by-step, and offers pointers for growing your own raw mushroom materials. Plus, attendees had a chance to feel samples of coffee, kombucha, and mycelium leathers.

Biofabrication is at the exciting edge of materials science. Although depending on your situation, it might be easier to turn traditional materials into fungi.

What will the next generation of Make: look like? We’re inviting you to shape the future by investing in Make:. By becoming an investor, you help decide what’s next. The future of Make: is in your hands. Learn More.

Tagged

By Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman builds and writes about fun things, and has a healthy obsession with chai.

View more articles by Sam Freeman
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe now to Make: Magazine
The official magazine of Maker Faire

From the Shed: New Arrivals

Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

$64.95
Maker Faire Mare Island Hoodie

Maker Faire Mare Island Hoodie

$30.00
Make: Connections Pack

Make: Connections Pack

$12.00
Make: Electronic Music from Scratch - Print

Make: Electronic Music from Scratch - Print

$17.99
Invest in Make today

Escape to an island of imagination + innovation as Maker Faire Bay Area returns for its 16th iteration!

Prices Increase in....

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Buy Tickets Now
FEEDBACK