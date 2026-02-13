Review: Framework Laptop 13

Manufacturer: Framework

Price: $849–$3,545 ($1,582 as tested)

Link: https://frame.work/laptop13

I’m writing this review on a Framework 13, the coolest-looking computer I’ve used.

It’s a comfortable size, with a sleek aluminum exterior and generously sized trackpad. It easily handled CAD modeling, CAM calculating, and slicing for various digi-fab machines during testing. And none of that is the point.

Probably the first thing spectators will notice is the translucent bezel around the 3:2 screen. That’s closer to the point, but the real beauty is in what parts are below the surface.

If you’re not familiar, Framework’s line of computers is tremendously customizable. I didn’t just pick out the bezel from 11 colors, I installed it. Since this is the DIY version of Laptop 13, I also installed the keyboard, motherboard, Wi-Fi card, RAM, storage; pretty much everything. All in about half an hour, with one screwdriver.

Easily assembled and ready for your preferred OS.

I had so much fun building it I was almost surprised to find a useful, working machine when I was done. My favorite feature is that the ports are removable modules, so I can accommodate a short charging cable by swapping a candy-colored USB-C port to whichever side is closer to an outlet. I underestimated how great that is.

Privacy is considered from the start, with hardware switches to disable the mic and camera. That emphasis on privacy might also explain why there’s no fingerprint reader.

The base-model display (2.2K) is a bit duller, and the speakers softer, than the MacBook Air I’m used to, but it’s easily good enough for office work. Since it’s a DIY computer, I expected it to feel somehow unrefined. But if it weren’t for my customization choices (and the Framework logo) the appearance would fit right in alongside typical production machines. It can pass as perfectly normal.

The design is very well thought out, and the documentation is fantastic. And should any part need replacing, one can buy a new module and fix or upgrade this machine indefinitely. This is the laptop of Theseus. It’s all the rich computer flavor without the planned obsolescence. You can own it, and you can open it.

