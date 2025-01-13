Adafruit Hit 800 Open Source Hardware Certifications

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently, the Certification database lists over 2,939 individual certifications! In December we were so excited to see our friends at Adafruit hit 800 certifications, which is 27% of all certified projects. This is an incredible milestone and we want to tell you about eight amazing certifications that Adafruit has.

Adafruit MONSTER M4SK – DIY Electronic Eyes Mask

UID US000328

Photo via Adafruit

This fun and vaguely unnerving board features two 240 x 240 pixel IPS TFT displays, with a 120MHZ Cortex M4 processor. The MONSTER M4SK can do a ton of really fun things with this guy like break it apart at the nose section and wire them together for different eye placements, have various audio effects, add sensors or GPIO connectors, and more. Plus it’s got built-in light sensors, three tactile buttons, and a capacitive touch pad on the nose. Excellent for all your costuming or cosplay needs, or to just have some fun, weird eyes staring at people on your jacket or other mounting place.

Adafruit Funhouse – WiFi Home Automation Development Board

UID US0020240

Photo via Adafruit

With the Fun House we get another truly beautiful silkscreened board design with an ESP32-S2 processor that can be connected to IoT services or your WiFi and used to track all types of activity in your home. Want to know when your cat is using the pet door? The Fun House can do that. Need to keep track of the humidity in a planting room? Fun House has your back. Want to know if your partner is stealing your precious special occasion chocolates hidden at the back of a kitchen cupboard? Fun House! Featuring all kinds of sensors and the ability to provide audible notifications, the Fun House can really help bring your home together.

Adafruit PyGamer

UID US000250

Photo via Adafruit

For anyone looking to get into making their own games through CircuitPython, MakeCorde Arcade, or Arduino, the Adafruit PyGamer is the perfect way to get started. This simple entry-level handheld device for DIY gaming is an excellent dev board jampacked with features such as 512KB of flash and 192KB of RAM. There’s 8MB of QSPI flash for file storage so you can have images, fonts, sounds, or game assets available while you build your own games using it. There’s even a micro SD card slot if you need more storage and a classic stereo headphone jack to be able to hear all those lovely little sound files.

Ice Tube Clock Kit

UID US002545

Photo via Adafruit

When you’ve been certifying for as long as Adafruit has, there are going to be a few projects that have now moved on and are no longer stocked. Still, we can’t help but love this one even if it’s a bit trickier to make yourself now. The Ice Tube Clock Kit was the first clock kit design Adafruit ever made with a gorgeous retro Russian display tube. We love the look of this one, equally sleek and techy with the clear acrylic body keeping all those lovely guts on display. Maybe if we give it enough love it will come back in stock? Pretty please Adafruit?

UID US002456

Photo via Adafruit

These wonderfully machined aluminum cufflinks with subtle pulsating LED WiFi symbols were truly one for the books! The iCufflinks were an excellent wearable, and they had a necklace version released as well, which provided a nice subtle touch of nerdiness to any outfit. Each cufflink contained a circuit board with the LED and battery and a screw in the backing. All you had to do was pop in the battery, screw in the backing, and they would pulse away for up to 72 hours. Though they are no longer stocked by Adafruit, you can still find all of the design files in their documentation. So you too could make your very own iCufflinks or iNecklace and stand out at any event.

TV-B-Gone Kit

UID US002543

Photo via Adafruit

Have some annoying neighbors who are always blasting the TV? Or maybe you want to cause a little chaos at the next movie night with pals? Well, the TV-B-Gone is exactly what you need to make it happen. This nifty little guy will turn off nearly any television within 150 feet or so, working on over 230 power codes in America, Asia, and Europe. You can pick which zone you want while assembling the kit. With a little soldering and a slightly mischievous nature, you can become the all-mighty show decider and turn off any TV when someone puts on something you hate to watch!

x0xb0x Synthesizer Kit

UID US002547

Photo via Adafruit

We KNOW that y’all love a synthesizer in the open source community and the x0xb0x synthesizer kit helps solve the issue of making your own TB-303 synth clone. While many parts for this synth are hard to source, Adafruit has you covered when it comes to the PCB set. You’ll need to put in some work with the bill of materials to find some of the other components but isn’t that just part of the fun? With some time and a little commitment you too could be bumping some acid techno thanks to the easily accessible boards from Adafruit.

Adafruit Sparklemotion

UID US002713

Photo via Adafruit

Finally we have Sparklemotion, Adafruit’s 800th certification! This board was designed to be powerful but not bulky, perfect for projects with WLED and lots of pixels. With an ESP32-Mini module, power via USB type C, six GPIO breakout pads, a built-in I2S microphone, and IR receiver, there’s a lot going on with this one. It’s not quite available for purchase yet, but it will be soon. So if you’ve got a neat wearable project you’ve been dreaming up or you just love using WLEDs keep your eyes peeled for this one!

Thank you Adafruit for your deep commitment to open source hardware after all these years! We are so lucky to have dedicated community members producing such excellent projects and sharing them with the world to make and iterate upon for years to come.

