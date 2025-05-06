Open Source Hardware Certifications for April 2025

Maker News Open Source Technology
Open Source Hardware Certifications for April 2025
Sid Drmay

By Sid Drmay

Sid Drmay

a queer non-binary trans interdisciplinary artist who loves textiles, cyberpunk and snails. They work as the Community Coordinator for OSHWA, as well as Summit Fellowship Chair during OHS planning season. They are also co-chair of Dinacon and are a freelance journalist with bylines in CBC, This Magazine and Broken Pencil Magazine. They are a passionate arts educator and zinester. They are probably in the middle of too many projects right now.

View more articles by Sid Drmay

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the certification database lists over 3011 individual certifications! In April we added 19 new certifications, from prosthetics to keypads, and we were happy to have new and recurring names show up!

Here are three certifications we think you should check out today.

Rebelia Hand

UID IT000021

Rebilia © 2023 – 2024 Vittorio Lumare

We were so excited to see this open source prosthetic hand for humans and robots come through the certification database! The Rebelia Hand is a 3D-printed hand that can be made for minimal cost. There’s a small difference between the human and robot versions, where the human prosthetic includes a wrist rotation flange and a socket for the upper limb equipped with two EMG sensors. It’s been so exciting to see so many open healthware certifications come in as we explore this area more, and this one is an incredible addition to open source hardware!

Line Follower PCB

UID IR000001

Photo by Erfan Sotoodeh Nia Korrani

The Line Follower Printed Circuit Board is a really excellent first certification coming out of Iran!

This lovely little PCB is able to detect lines based on shadows and lights, and cooperate with Arduino microcontrollers. Line Follower was developed for line-following robots in educational and agricultural robotics, though we won’t be surprised when it gets utilized in other ways. With infrared sensors, a dynamic threshold algorithm, and modular PCB architecture, it can achieve a 95% tracking accuracy.

Mathpad

UID UK000074

Photo by Summacogni Oü

Okay nerds! Here’s the certification for you! The Mathpad is a specialized keypad designed to make typing out your mathematical equations and symbols so, so much easier. Perfect for students, researchers, engineers, data fans, and big nerds who like to do math for fun. It’ll make your mathematical notations a breeze and cut down on those annoying struggles to get all those symbols in your equations.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.

Tagged
Sid Drmay

By Sid Drmay

Sid Drmay

a queer non-binary trans interdisciplinary artist who loves textiles, cyberpunk and snails. They work as the Community Coordinator for OSHWA, as well as Summit Fellowship Chair during OHS planning season. They are also co-chair of Dinacon and are a freelance journalist with bylines in CBC, This Magazine and Broken Pencil Magazine. They are a passionate arts educator and zinester. They are probably in the middle of too many projects right now.

View more articles by Sid Drmay
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe now to Make: Magazine
The official magazine of Maker Faire

From the Shed: Stuff We Like

Maker Faire Patch Trucker Hat

Maker Faire Patch Trucker Hat

$30.00
Make: Magazine, Volume 91 - Print

Make: Magazine, Volume 91 - Print

$14.99
Maker Faire Powerbase Medallion

Maker Faire Powerbase Medallion

$4.95
Subscribe to Make: Magazine Today

Get Make: Magazine

$19.99
Get Your Tickets to Maker Faire 2025
FEEDBACK