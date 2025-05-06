Open Source Hardware Certifications for April 2025

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the certification database lists over 3011 individual certifications! In April we added 19 new certifications, from prosthetics to keypads, and we were happy to have new and recurring names show up!

Here are three certifications we think you should check out today.

Rebelia Hand

UID IT000021

Rebilia © 2023 – 2024 Vittorio Lumare

We were so excited to see this open source prosthetic hand for humans and robots come through the certification database! The Rebelia Hand is a 3D-printed hand that can be made for minimal cost. There’s a small difference between the human and robot versions, where the human prosthetic includes a wrist rotation flange and a socket for the upper limb equipped with two EMG sensors. It’s been so exciting to see so many open healthware certifications come in as we explore this area more, and this one is an incredible addition to open source hardware!

Line Follower PCB

UID IR000001

Photo by Erfan Sotoodeh Nia Korrani

The Line Follower Printed Circuit Board is a really excellent first certification coming out of Iran!

This lovely little PCB is able to detect lines based on shadows and lights, and cooperate with Arduino microcontrollers. Line Follower was developed for line-following robots in educational and agricultural robotics, though we won’t be surprised when it gets utilized in other ways. With infrared sensors, a dynamic threshold algorithm, and modular PCB architecture, it can achieve a 95% tracking accuracy.

Mathpad

UID UK000074

Photo by Summacogni Oü

Okay nerds! Here’s the certification for you! The Mathpad is a specialized keypad designed to make typing out your mathematical equations and symbols so, so much easier. Perfect for students, researchers, engineers, data fans, and big nerds who like to do math for fun. It’ll make your mathematical notations a breeze and cut down on those annoying struggles to get all those symbols in your equations.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.