Open Source Hardware Certifications for August 2025

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently, the Certification database lists over 3126 individual certifications! In August we added 13 new certifications, from sutures to LEDs, and everything in between! Here are three certifications we think you should check out today.

Magnet PCB Clamps

UID UK000078

Photo by concretedog

There’s always a special delight in seeing the ways that people figure out to improve the build process. People are always exchanging tips and tricks to keep their benches clear, but actually making a piece of hardware to help is even cooler! If there’s something your workspace needs, it’s the Magnet PCB Clamps. With all the fiddly aspects that come with building electronics and working on PCBs, these are perfect for keeping your bits and pieces in place. These are essentially the tool pegboards of PCB design.

DIY Suturing Board

UID US002772

Photo by Mark Salazar

The trend of Open Healthware certifications continues, and this one is especially interesting! The DIY Suturing Board is a low-cost way to practice sutures that can be handy for anyone training in healthcare or for folks who are looking to level-up their first aid training. This one has some great documentation too, and features a few different builds so you can try to practice different methods and angles. It also features some extremely accessible parts. Who knew it could be so easy to practice sutures?

Contactless Bicycle Dynamo and Light

UID US002771

Photo by William Kennedy

We know we’ve got some bike fans in the community, so we can’t pass up an opportunity to highlight a great new way to make your ride rad. The Contactless Bicycle Dynamo and Light utilizes eddy currents and creates just enough to light up a small LED. It’s useful for folks who want to avoid batteries in their safety lights, and there’s potential for finding ways to expand on the project with even more LED’s!

You can keep up with updates on all the latest open source hardware certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.