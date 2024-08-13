Open Source Hardware Certifications for July 2024

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the certification database lists over 2839 individual certifications! In July we added 20 new certifications from accessibility devices to espresso makers, and everything in between. Here are four new certifications from around the world that we think you should check out today, three of which are incredible accessibility tools certified during Disability Pride Month.

Metabraille

UID AT000009

Photo via Oskar

The Metabraille is a mobile keyboard that allows the input of braille created through a participatory design process with blind and visually impaired people. The touchscreen that we’ve all come to know doesn’t have any tactile feedback, making it difficult for blind and visually impaired people to utilize. It can be used with a smartphone or computer and allows the user to type four times faster than using a virtual keyboard.

Tympan

IUD US00226

Photo via Tympan

With the goal to lower barriers of access to hearing aids the Tympan was created as a solution. This device began with the goal of accelerating research studies and helping develop novel algorithms into widespread use. All the software is run through the Arduino IDE and it can also be used as a hearing assessment platform.

Open Playback Recorder

UID CA000050

Photo via Makers Making Change

Open Playback Recorder is a device that can record three lists of voice messages that a user can playback with the trigger of an accessible button. It was developed to assist those with communication difficulties to engage in conversation to be able to record information, and share it when desired with others without the need to rely on anyone else.

Strad Espresso Maker

UID ES000049

Photo via Strad Espresso

As a bonus we also wanted to highlight another big favourite of July. Many maker’s all around the world rely on a near constant flow of coffee to keep their work moving and Strad Espresso can help make that happen. A manual lever, non-electrical machine that lets the user make all the espresso they need for those late nights!

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.