Open Source Hardware Certifications for July 2025

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently, the Certification database lists over 3107 individual certifications! In July we added 43 new certifications, and we were happy to have new and recurring names show up! Here are three certifications we think you should check out today.

Auckland Live Train Map

UID NZ000006

Photo by Christopher Dirks

As a real train enthusiast, live mapping of train networks makes me so happy! This Auckland train map is such a delightful project, especially the live train movements moving across the network. Dirks included some great features like having over 150 lights, live-updates, and adjustable brightness all powered by the infamous ESP32. There’re quite a few projects out there that track different transit systems, but this is the first one we’ve got in the certification database. And now it’s on the bucket list of transit networks I’d love to visit one day.

VESA ESP

UID RS000001

Photo by Silard Gal

Our very first Serbian certification in the database is the VESA ESP, a tool to reuse old monitors. It’s always exciting to get a new country on the certification map, and this is such an excellent project too! It’s far too common for folks to collect monitors that never get used for anything, and this mount can bring your old monitors into the ultimate retro setup. Welcome to the map, Serbia!

Physarum Smartwatch

UID US002764

Photo by Human Computer Integration Lab

This is probably one of the coolest smartwatches you’ll ever see in your life. The Physarum Smartwatch actually utilizes slime mold as a ‘living wire’ to complete the circuit and enable a heart rate sensor within. Not only do you have to take care of yourself, but you have to keep the slime mold healthy to have the watch function. One of the most fascinating things about physarum polycephalum is that it will go dormant without care but can be revived when care resumes, something that’s important to remember for most living creatures in this world. A little care goes a long way.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest open source hardware certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.