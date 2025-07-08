Open Source Hardware Certifications for June 2025

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists over 3064 individual certifications! In May we added 35 new certifications, from green houses to trackballs, and we were happy to have new and recurring names show up! Here are three certifications we think you should check out today.

Little Green House

UID LU000001

Photo by Michael di Rocco

We are so excited to have our very first certification from Luxembourg in with the Little Green House! This handy little guy will help you maintain your greenhouse (or whatever version of plant keeping you do) with ease by automating watering, lighting, and humidity control. Plus it’s got an RTC and a peristaltic pump! It’s designed to work with the Arduino IDE and it a great system for anyone who wants to delve into the world of plantcare automation.

QuakeCord

UID TW000006

Photo by Yian Lee

There’s more and more people dealing with the realities of an unstable environment and the spread of natural disasters as our climate changes, and this simple ESP32 powered device can help track earthquakes in your area. The QuakeCord will detect an earthquake, record the acceleration and notify through Discord right to your phone so you can know what’s happening. This is a really interesting sensor project that we haven’t seen come up in this way before and we’re super intrigued to see people putting it to use and gathering the data for further research.

Ploopy Nano Trackball

UID CA000066

Photo by Ploopy Corporation

Simplicity is often the key to a beautiful design and Ploopy Corporation has certainly pulled it off with their new Nano Trackball. This gorgeous ball can come in red, blue or black and as a kit or preassembled for you to enjoy tracking immediately. Its sleek design is ideal for anyone who wants an accurate, crisp experience. We can just tell from image alone that it would have such an excellent hand feel, we hope you will have the time of your life rolling that trackball around and enjoying some sweet, comfortable scrolling. Also if you’re curious about Ploopy’s work overall you can watch their amazing talk for OHS2024 right here!

You can keep up with updates on all the latest open source hardware certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.