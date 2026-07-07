Open Source Hardware Certifications for June 2026

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists 3352 individual certifications! In June we added 26 new certifications, from microcontrollers to scrolling tools and everything in between. We were happy to have new and recurring names show up!

ElemRV

IUD DE0000174

Photo via aesc silicon

We’re super excited about this end-to-end open source RISC-V platform of microcontrollers! The ElemRV is a real testament to what you can accomplish with a completely open workflow, right down to the silicon. This device has a VexiiRiscv core, fully implemented in SpinalHDL, a complete RTL-to-GDSII flow on OpenROAD with no proprietary dependencies. This is our first ever RISC-V based chip to be certified and we’re really looking forward to what can come next!

SNES OEM Controller PC Replacement

UID US002830

Photo via Robert Taylor

We all know the struggles of old tech breakdown and this SNES OEM Controller PCB Replacement is a perfect example of the ways we can retrofit and remake devices as needed. This one even comes with a delightful backstory; Taylor is based in Alaska, a place known for being cold and extremely dry. This means that SNES controllers end up fried from static electricity very quickly! The best solution? Design a new one. Definitely check it out if you’re looking to get back on your SNES or even improve it!

Sponde

UID NL000044

Photo via Tanmoy Dutta

Do we need a way to scroll better? Probably not. Do we love this way of scrolling? Absolutely! Tanmoy Dutta’s Sponde is such a delightful approach to scrolling that maybe it’s not so bad to spend hours looking at the internet. A nice, simple design utilizes a magnetic rotary position sensor that senses the rotation of a permanent magnet on a ballbearing, giving the user an extraordinarily smooth experience.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.