Open Source Hardware Certifications for March 2025

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently, the certification database boasts an impressive 2992 individual certifications! In March, we added a fabulous array of 20 new certifications, ranging from smart tennis rackets to mini wind tunnels — talk about variety! We were thrilled to see new and recurring names pop up.

Here are four certifications that we think are absolutely worth checking out today.

3D Printed Wind Tunnel

UID CZ000006

Photo by majaczech

Imagine diving into a whirlwind adventure with the amazing wind tunnel setup! Comprising three cool units — the wind tunnel, the control, and the measuring unit connected to a PC — it lets you experience airflow magic up to 5 m/s. The measuring unit, powered by the versatile Arduino UNO with Rev.P, is a techie’s dream come true. The 3D printing of wind-tunnel parts makes construction and assembly a breeze and customizing it for future upgrades is a piece of cake! You’ll need some experience with the Arduino platform and guidance from a savvy electrical engineering pro to make the most of this fun-packed setup.

3rd Eye

UID IN000056

Photo by Maker’s Asylum

The team at Maker’s Asylum wanted to tackle the issue of visually impaired individuals struggling with traditional walking sticks. Driven by innovation, they embarked on creating a new smart aid that would revolutionize mobility for the blind.

Their journey began with a standard walking stick, to which they attempted to attach sensors, motors, and various electronic components like ESP32 boards, wires, breadboards, and a power supply. They dedicated a day to this endeavor, but with guidance from their mentors, realized their project would encounter more flaws than they could address. They discovered that integrating a new detection system onto an existing one was not the most effective approach.

Undeterred, the team continued to explore creative solutions, excited by the prospect of making a significant impact on the lives of visually impaired individuals.

Adafruit TLV320DAC3100 I2S DAC

UID US002729

Photo by Adafruit

Adafruit’s TLV320DAC3100 I2S DAC is enchanting to the ears! This little gem offers stereo headphone and mono speaker output, delivering crisp, top-notch audio directly to 16-ohm headphones and 4-8 ohm speakers without the need for an external amplifier. Perfect for all-in-one audio projects! Though it doesn’t need an MCLK signal and can use BCLK as the PLL input, it does require some I2C magic. Fear not, adventurers! A microcontroller paired with Adafruit’s library (compatible with Arduino, CircuitPython, or Python) will set the stage for your audio marvels.

Smart Tennis Racket

UID IN000063

Photo by Aahan Prajapati

There are plenty of attempts to add tech to sports gear, but this Smart Tennis Racket is one we Luv! Aahan Prajapati built it to make training more informed without getting in the way of the game. It tracks swing data, impact points, and other useful metrics using onboard sensors, offering a practical way to reflect on your performance. It’s not trying to be flashy — just useful, especially for players who want to improve through feedback, not guesswork.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.