Open Source Hardware Certifications for March 2026

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists 3292 individual certifications! In March we added 39 new certifications, from chicken incubators to nasometers and everything in between. We were happy to have new and recurring names show up!

LibreIncu

IUD AR000005

Photo via Altermundi

The collaborative efforts of AlterMundi, Comunidad, Trabajo y Organizacion in Cordoba, Argentina have brought to life the LibreIncu. This project is an open source poultry incubator for family farming, or any of you backyard chicken keepers! There’s temperature control, humidification system, rotation system, and an app to keep track of everything going on with your precious chicks.

MCH2022 Badge

UID NL000038

Photo via Stitching Badge.Team

We’ve got badges on our mind as we quickly approach the 2026 Summit and the MCH2022 Badge is an extremely cool one! It’s chock full of features that make it one impressive badge. You can assemble, get your name on it, and then experiment with some Python coding, play a game, or find an Easter egg. On top of all that, it’s gorgeous!

Synthiboard

UID DE000172

Photo via Makervan Labs

Synthiboard is an Arduino-based synthesizer dev board that lets you play around with all the ways that you can make some beeps and boops. The number of potentiometers alone is a true feat, plus some protoboard to experiment even more with what else you can add. There’s been some code reworked to make this board even more fun too like Drummachine by Sebastian Tomczak and GlitchStorm by Spherical Sound Society.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.