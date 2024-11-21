Open Source Hardware Certifications for October 2024

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the certification database lists over 2900 individual certifications! In October for Open Hardware Month we added 37 new certifications, from medical equipment to business card boards to reminder bots, and everything in between, and we were happy to have new and recurring names showing up! For Open Hardware Month we’ve got SIX certifications from around the world that we think you should check out today.

pic0rick

UID FR000023

Photo by Luc Jonveaux

The pic0rick is the main board for an ultrasound pulse-echo system. This project features a central board that is equipped with a 60Msps, 10bit ADC. Front end is protected against high-voltage pulses, and features a proven time-gain compensation system consisting of AD8331 (7.5dB to 55.5dB gain). The un0rick team has been working on various versions of open healthware in ultrasound tech and this latest addition is extremely welcome!

Beeping Blinking Business-Card Badge

UID US002690

Photo by Greg Stienstra

Looking for a way to stand out in the crowd while meeting new folks? The B4 Handy is the perfect solution. This wonderful device utilizes a flexible PCB design with the current design consisting of the NXP NTAG I2C Plus NFC EEPROM that supports energy harvesting. The NTAG device powers a WCH CH32V003 MCU that drives the buzzer and LED(s). All together this device allows you to store all your contact info on an easily tapable NFC tag, it’ll even play a nice little piezo buzzer tune as it goes.

Bin Day Bot

UID UK000067

Photo by Jack Fitton

If there is one thing my partner would tell you about it it’s that I love to skirt garbage day duties. In fact, I usually do this by being out of town for garbage day entirely, thus making it all his problem. Then when I am in town, I can never remember whether it’s a garbage week or a recycling week (the system my town utilizes). Thankfully, Bin Day Bot is here to rescue all of us forgetful folks with a convenient design that will glow the color of what bin you need to put out! It was even designed to fit into this perfect 3D print model garbage bin by BrewStew.

PicoGUS

UID US002687

Photo by Ian Scott

It’s always incredibly cool to see the ways makers keep finding ways to create and reclaim retro tech. PicoGUS is a sound card emulator for retro PCs based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller (which Make: has covered before). With it you can Gravis Ultrasound, Sound Blaster, MPU-401, Tandy 3-Voice, and it supports MIDI output with MPU-401 intelligent mode emulation. There’s three external ports: USB-A, MIDI out and Line out as well as a standard Waveblaster wavetable header internally.

rioctrl

UID LV000001

Photo by Reinis Vips

Our first Latvian certification is the rioctrl! This modular open source CNC controller hardware for the riocore is just one of the modules that have been designed for the device. It consists of a main FPGA controller board which has 6 slots for various input/output modules, which makes it open for customization. There are six more modules that have also been designed for the riocore. We’re really excited to see what else comes out of this project!

Signet

UID US002683

Photo by Adam

We have increasing threats to our privacy and security online, especially with our passwords and the Signet is a great way to do that. This USB password manager is fully encrypted, requiring your device password to be used to be unlocked. It also adds physical security to your passwords by requiring the device’s button to be pressed in order to get any secret data. It then acts as a USB keyboard to type your data when you need it. Beyond passwords you can also store small pieces of information like credit card and account numbers, and basically anything else you want to store extra securely.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.