Open Source Hardware Certifications for October 2025

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists over 3178 individual certifications! In October we added 24 new certifications, from to and everything in between we were happy to have new and recurring names show up! Since October is Open Hardware Month and we especially encourage certification during it we are going to show you six certifications that we love and are pumpkin spiced for OHM!

PixelPin

IUD PL000023

Photo by Norbert

It’s always so rad to see the different ways people approach wearables and flare, and the PixelPin is such a great example. It’s simple, well-designed and fun! E-paper is a vastly underutilized piece of hardware and something like this is such a cool way to show off the things you love. With a simple app you can send a file to the pin that you can wear on your backpack (or elsewhere)!

ESP32 Prog Lite

UID PE000001

Image by Maykol Rey

We are so stoked to add Peru to our list of countries with certified OSHW with the ESP32 Prog Lite. This little guy was designed to make programming everyone’s favourite ESP32 easier in production. Inspired by the need to efficiently and cost-effectively program electronic products that don’t require a USB port for final operation. A perfect minimal tool that’s ideal for production programming for seamless integration and rapid adoption on an assembly line.

MatrixMix

UID DE000158

Photo by Makervan Labs

Okay sound nerds, here’s another one for you! The MatrixMix is a simple passive mixer with 4 inputs and 4 outputs, that features a sync passthrough to support sync signals on the audio jack. There’s a few different modes to play with and you can connect multiple MatrixMix 4×4 boards together to create a matrix mixer with 8, 12 or even more inputs.

Glasgow Interface Explorer

UID UK000081

Photo by Catherine ‘Whitequark’

This one is a real feat of beautiful design. The Glasgow Digital Interface Explorer is a tool for exploring all kinds of digital interfaces with ease and control. It uses an FPGA to adapt on the fly to the task at hand and each interface is packaged into a self-contained applet that can be used directly from the command line, or reused as a part of a more complex system. Plus it’s just got a gorgeous, sleek design that looks like it would be nice to hold.

Touchy Subject

UID UK000080

Images by Mike Coats

Touchy Subject is a Qwiic/STEMME QT compatible breakout board for the AT42QT2120 12-key capacitive touch sensor. This board is designed to make it easier for people who are soldering their own boards together! All the SMD components were chosen to make working by hand relatively easy. Plus, as we’ve come to expect from Mike, the PCB has some really clean art.

Universal Aircrete Mixer

UID US002785

Image by Mike O’Leary

We’re always amazed to see the ways the OSHW is spreading and the Universal Aircrete Mixer is certainly an exciting one! This mixer is designed to improve access to small-scale non autoclaved aerated concrete production. Its design allows for 2 people to load/unload the machine from a pickup truck bed without lifting gear, part by modular part. No part weighs more than 150 pounds! It bridges the gap between $750 ‘hand drill mixing system’ and the $50,000 large mixers used on construction sites.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest open source hardware certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.