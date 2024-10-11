Open Source Hardware Certifications for September 2024

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the certification database lists over 2,870 individual certifications! In September we added 15 new certifications, from Arduino boards to spinning machines and everything in between, we were happy to have new and recurring names show up! Here are three certifications we think you should check out today.

WiiController32u4

UID CA000054

Photo by Eugene Andruszczenko

We love to see how we can bring openness to closed hardware, which means that the WiiController32u4 is pretty dang cool to us! This wonderful Arduino project will let you use a Wii Classic Controller as an input device for all your Arduino-based projects. There’s so many ways that you can experiment and play around with this project, and we hope we get to see some cool projects come from this.

AirGradient One

UID TH000013

Photo by AirGradient

One of the side effects of the pandemic has been an increased interest in air quality monitoring, something we at OSHWA are extremely passionate about. The AirGradient One is an indoor air quality monitor that checks PM1, PM2.5m PM10, CO2, TVOCs, NOX, temperature, and humidity. Air quality is far more than just safety around airborne viruses (though this is very important). There are many ways our air is polluted indoors and out. Being able to measure the safety of your space is one of the ways that you can have more agency in your choices and understanding of your space, so we think that air quality monitoring remains instrumental.

Hilo Spinning Machine

UID DE000148

Photo by Hilo Textiles

With the Hilo Spinning Machine you can produce your very own customized yarns! With the help of this lovely device and the accompanying software you can design the yarn properties using wool, regional materials, or recycled fibers. You can reclaim existing yarns and turn it into something new, develop samples, and test fiber qualities quickly. Textile projects always get us really excited about the possibilities of open source, especially when we get to see such a beautiful execution.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.