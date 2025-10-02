Open Source Hardware Certifications for September 2025

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently, the Certification database lists over 3154 individual certifications! In August we added 28 new certifications, from sutures to LEDs, and everything in between! Here are three certifications we think you should check out today.

Omnimo nRF5840

UID DZ000001

Diagram by EAFAQ

This new compact dev board is putting Algeria on the certification map! Omnimo nRF52840 features Nordic’s nRF52840 multiprotocol SoC with the support of Bluetooth Low Energy, Bluetooth mesh, NFC, Thread, and Zigbee. It’s compatible with over 2,000 add-on boards and has wired and wireless capabilities. It’s perfect for home assistant projects and is designed to keep all those important buttons accessible. Did we mention it’s up on Crowd Supply right now too?

Dronecoria Frame

UID ES000054

Photo by Lot Amorós

An exciting project to be able to do aerial sowing and ecosystem restoration, the Dronecoria Frame is a design made using laser-cut plywood and 3D printing. This design is modifiable, repairable, and sits at a much lower price point than conventional seeding drones. The Dronecoria crew is working hard to create more ways to bring open source designs to large-scale reforestation. Currently, they are partnering with organizations and universities around the world for direct seeding projects for ecosystem restoration.

Léon 300

UID US000036

Photo by Space NL

The citizen-driven open source rocketry project coming out of Mexico has launched the Léon 300. This exceptionally cool project is the fourth certification from Space NL that’s working to democratize and demystify rockets. The Léon 300 is 3” in diameter and 90–180 cm long, designed for medium power engines. It’s got three stability settings and utilizes 3D-printed components with PVC, cardboard, or fiberglass pipe compatibility.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest open source hardware certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.