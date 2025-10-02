Open Source Hardware Certifications for September 2025

Open Source Technology
Photo of an Omnimo dev board
Sid Drmay

By Sid Drmay

Sid Drmay

a queer non-binary trans interdisciplinary artist who loves textiles, cyberpunk and snails. They work as the Community Coordinator for OSHWA, as well as Summit Fellowship Chair during OHS planning season. They are also co-chair of Dinacon and are a freelance journalist with bylines in CBC, This Magazine and Broken Pencil Magazine. They are a passionate arts educator and zinester. They are probably in the middle of too many projects right now.

View more articles by Sid Drmay

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware.  Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently, the Certification database lists over 3154 individual certifications! In August we added 28 new certifications, from sutures to LEDs, and everything in between! Here are three certifications we think you should check out today. 

Omnimo nRF5840

UID DZ000001

Pinout of Omnimo, calling out features like a debug port, Qwiic/Stemma QT connector, 2 MB flash memory, and buttons
Diagram by EAFAQ

This new compact dev board is putting Algeria on the certification map! Omnimo nRF52840 features Nordic’s nRF52840 multiprotocol SoC with the support of Bluetooth Low Energy, Bluetooth mesh, NFC, Thread, and Zigbee. It’s compatible with over 2,000 add-on boards and has wired and wireless capabilities. It’s perfect for home assistant projects and is designed to keep all those important buttons accessible. Did we mention it’s up on Crowd Supply right now too?

Dronecoria Frame

UID ES000054 

A plywood drone frame with a water jug strapped to the center sits in a field
Photo by Lot Amorós

An exciting project to be able to do aerial sowing and ecosystem restoration, the Dronecoria Frame is a design made using laser-cut plywood and 3D printing. This design is modifiable, repairable, and sits at a much lower price point than conventional seeding drones. The Dronecoria crew is working hard to create more ways to bring open source designs to large-scale reforestation. Currently, they are partnering with organizations and universities around the world for direct seeding projects for ecosystem restoration.

Léon 300

UID US000036

Composite image of a rocket, the Space NL logo, OSHWA logo, and the OSHW certification number MX000036
Photo by Space NL

The citizen-driven open source rocketry project coming out of Mexico has launched the Léon 300. This exceptionally cool project is the fourth certification from Space NL that’s working to democratize and demystify rockets. The Léon 300 is 3” in diameter and 90–180 cm long, designed for medium power engines. It’s got three stability settings and utilizes 3D-printed components with PVC, cardboard, or fiberglass pipe compatibility. 

You can keep up with updates on all the latest open source hardware certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.

Tagged
Sid Drmay

By Sid Drmay

Sid Drmay

a queer non-binary trans interdisciplinary artist who loves textiles, cyberpunk and snails. They work as the Community Coordinator for OSHWA, as well as Summit Fellowship Chair during OHS planning season. They are also co-chair of Dinacon and are a freelance journalist with bylines in CBC, This Magazine and Broken Pencil Magazine. They are a passionate arts educator and zinester. They are probably in the middle of too many projects right now.

View more articles by Sid Drmay
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe now to Make: Magazine
The official magazine of Maker Faire

From the Shed: Drones & Quadcopters

Make: Getting Started with Drones - Print

Make: Getting Started with Drones - Print

$24.99
Make: DIY Drone and Quadcopter Projects - Print

Make: DIY Drone and Quadcopter Projects - Print

$14.99
Make: DIY Drone and Quadcopter Projects - PDF

Make: DIY Drone and Quadcopter Projects - PDF

$12.99
Subscribe to Make: Magazine Today

Get Make: Magazine

$19.99
FEEDBACK