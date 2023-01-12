Put A Little Earth On Your Desktop With Raspberry Pi and A Round Display

Some people keep digital picture frames on their desk that display images of their loved ones and special occassions. Sometimes they show fancy locations that they’ve visited. Matt Gray’s digital picture frame shows everyone and everywhere on earth.

This little project that uses a Raspberry Pi W and a circular display is fairly simple in construction, but the result is a truly fantastic conversation starter. It pulls images of the entire planet from a feed provided by NASA and does all kinds of magic to display it on that fancy screen. Go to his channel to get all the deets on how you can build one yourself.

Personally, I’d find myself hunting for newsworthy weather events that are crashing around the US right now. The images he displays are a couple days old but that is still sufficient enough to see if you can spot these events.