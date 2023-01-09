Raspberry Pi Announces New Camera Module

Raspberry Pi Announces New Camera Module

By Caleb Kraft

Raspberry Pi announced today that there is a new vision system available for their eco system: The Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3.

The new hardware has four variants:

  • Wide view
  • standard view
  • visible only
  • and IR sensitive (called NoIR)
All four have a 12 megapixel 7.9mm (diagonal) Sony IMX708 sensor with autofocus and high dynamic range support. Unlike previous modules that had the c/cs mount available, this one will be supporting the M12 format lenses. Price is currently marked at $25 US.

We’ve got one on the way and we’ll let you know how it works as soon as we can!

Until then, check out these examples.

