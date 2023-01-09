Raspberry Pi Announces New Camera Module

Raspberry Pi announced today that there is a new vision system available for their eco system: The Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3.

The new hardware has four variants:

Wide view

standard view

visible only

and IR sensitive (called NoIR)

NoIR NoIR Wide module 3 standard Module 3 standard Wide

All four have a 12 megapixel 7.9mm (diagonal) Sony IMX708 sensor with autofocus and high dynamic range support. Unlike previous modules that had the c/cs mount available, this one will be supporting the M12 format lenses. Price is currently marked at $25 US.

We’ve got one on the way and we’ll let you know how it works as soon as we can!

Until then, check out these examples.

Wide angle no HDR Wide angle HDR Wide angle no HDR