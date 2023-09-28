Say Hello To The Raspberry Pi 5

The last few years have found makers scrambling to get their hands on Raspberry Pi 4 Model B single-board computers (SBCs), although CEO Eben Upton assured us in a recent interview for our upcoming Boards Guide issue that supply problems are mostly behind them, with production largely back at pre-shortage levels. Even more exciting news, however, was his sharing that the new Raspberry Pi 5 would be released soon, and that we’d be getting our hands on it early! We’ll have a full review in our online boards guide, but initial impressions confirm claims of a 2-3x performance increase compared to the Pi 4. And today is the day that we get to share all of this with the public, so feast your eyes on this exclusive (pre-production) shot, as well as the delectable specs below!

Another interesting tidbit gleaned from our interview was the revelation that the board uses Raspberry Pi’s own RP1 southbridge for most IO — technically their first silicon, before the RP2040! Faster CPU, GPU, Wi-Fi, USB, and microSD read/write make the Pi 5 a significant evolution from the 4 on all fronts, while maintaining the previous generation’s form factor. A bump from 30 to 60Hz for the board’s dual-4K outputs further solidifies the use case of primary desktop PC, which the previous model already made viable.

Here’s a look at the specs:

2.4GHz Quad-core Cortex-A76 CPU

800MHz VideoCore VII GPU

4/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

2 Micro-HDMI

2 MIPI DSI

4GB and 8GB models will be available at launch for $60 and $80 respectively — keep an eye on our blog for updates, learn more in our annual Boards Guide in Issue 87 of Make: Magazine, and be sure to check out raspberrypi.com for updates!