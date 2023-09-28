The Countdown to Maker Faire Bay Area is On!

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Buy Tickets Now

Say Hello To The Raspberry Pi 5

Raspberry Pi
Say Hello To The Raspberry Pi 5

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Mastodon at @ishotjr@chaos.social and to a far lesser extent on Twitter at @IShJR.

View more articles by David Groom

The last few years have found makers scrambling to get their hands on Raspberry Pi 4 Model B single-board computers (SBCs), although CEO Eben Upton assured us in a recent interview for our upcoming Boards Guide issue that supply problems are mostly behind them, with production largely back at pre-shortage levels. Even more exciting news, however, was his sharing that the new Raspberry Pi 5 would be released soon, and that we’d be getting our hands on it early! We’ll have a full review in our online boards guide, but initial impressions confirm claims of a 2-3x performance increase compared to the Pi 4. And today is the day that we get to share all of this with the public, so feast your eyes on this exclusive (pre-production) shot, as well as the delectable specs below!

raspberry pi 5

Another interesting tidbit gleaned from our interview was the revelation that the board uses Raspberry Pi’s own RP1 southbridge for most IO — technically their first silicon, before the RP2040! Faster CPU, GPU, Wi-Fi, USB, and microSD read/write make the Pi 5 a significant evolution from the 4 on all fronts, while maintaining the previous generation’s form factor. A bump from 30 to 60Hz for the board’s dual-4K outputs further solidifies the use case of primary desktop PC, which the previous model already made viable.

Here’s a look at the specs:

  • 2.4GHz Quad-core Cortex-A76 CPU
  • 800MHz VideoCore VII GPU
  • 4/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth
  • 2 Micro-HDMI
  • 2 MIPI DSI

4GB and 8GB models will be available at launch for $60 and $80 respectively — keep an eye on our blog for updates, learn more in our annual Boards Guide in Issue 87 of Make: Magazine, and be sure to check out raspberrypi.com for updates!

Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Mastodon at @ishotjr@chaos.social and to a far lesser extent on Twitter at @IShJR.

View more articles by David Groom

From the Shed: Raspberry Pi

Make: Magazine, Volume 74 - PDF

Make: Magazine, Volume 74 - PDF

$9.99
DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

$24.95
Make: Magazine, Volume 71 - PDF

Make: Magazine, Volume 71 - PDF

$0.00
Make: Magazine, Volume 36 - PDF

Make: Magazine, Volume 36 - PDF

$7.99
Maker Faire Bay Area 2023 30% off early bird ticket sales ends August 31st, 2023!

Escape to an island of imagination + innovation as Maker Faire Bay Area returns for its 15th iteration!

Prices Increase in....

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Buy Tickets Now
FEEDBACK