Tears For Twitter: A Clever Raspberry Pi Project

If you haven’t been paying attention to twitter, you might feel a tiny bit lost on this one. I’ll recap simply, without getting political. Many people are leaving the platform based on how the process of Elon Musk taking ownership have unfolded.

For a lot of us, this means a bunch of our friends are disappearing from the timeline, choosing to go to other platforms.

David Pride was feeling this loss and wanted to express it through making. His end result is this twitter logo that sheds a tear every time someone uses the hashtag #RIPTwitter, as they exit.

I think this is such a clever and fairly simple way of making his statement, and a fun little project for the Raspberry Pi.