We Love This Tiny Radio Controlled Wall-E

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft and on youtube

Many of us fell absolutely in love with Wall-E, the main character of a movie by the same name that came out in 2008. This tiny bot was so full of emotion and so adorable, we all wanted one in our lives.

The youtube channel ProfessorBoots has put together this tiny version of Wall-E and we love him too. Not only is this adorable and tiny and you can drive it around, it has tons of other motion too! Far more motion than you would expect from such a tiny version. \

The whole thing is 3D printed and little Wall-E has an Arduino Nano for a brain. Next, they should try to do an EVE that floats!

