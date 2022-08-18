Design and Build Pull Tray Office Carts

Design and Build Pull Tray Office Carts
By Eric Strebel

My name is Eric Strebel, I am an Industrial Designer and run Botzen Design Inc., a product design and development company focusing on handheld and table top consumer products. I design products for global partners from initial concept to mass production, including hand drawn ideation concept sketches, mock-ups, prototypes, as well as CAD and pre production samples. I bring dreams to life and I also document and preserve my craft & process on my Design and Making YouTube channel .

I need to keep my studio organized and looking clean. I prefer to build rolly carts that I can move around and use as needed depending on the projects that I undertake. I have built carts for my 3D printers and those serve me well.

I will use MDF material to build the carts, the drawers for these carts. I built a short printer cart for my printer and the supplies for it, as well as a tool cart for my office supplies and plastic organizer cases for small parts.

I begin with a sketch to visualize the two carts. It’s a rather involved build since I make the drawers and the slides as well, so I build it in CAD to help me work out the dimensions. This is super helpful for construction and assembly later. I mainly use 3/4″ MDF for the construction of the two carts, but some 1/2″ MDF is also used.

I created a cut list from my CAD and cut all the pieces on the table saw. Once the parts are cut out I begin to assemble the drawers, then the main body of the carts. I use glue, an air nailer and sometimes screws to assemble the panels to make the carts.

Next I install the drawers with their corresponding slides to make sure everything fits. Once everything fits and works, I seal the MDF with shellac and then paint it with gloss white rustoleum. I use my Wagner sprayer for all this. The sprayer makes quick work of the job and leaves a very nice finish on the carts, much nicer than rolling the paint.

Finally I assemble the carts by adding the casters and then installing the drawers. These carts are heavy and that makes them very sturdy. Ideal for rolling and using during projects.

