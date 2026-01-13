This hanging frame is an elegant way to display a favorite book, open or shut. I originally wanted a full-color e-ink display that would automatically download and cycle through a new comic strip each day, but this was easier, uses zero power, and frankly looks better on a wall. I have a Calvin and Hobbes book in mine, and turn the page every few days for variety.
1+2+3: Hanging Book Frame
1. Cut and Drill
You could hand-cut the pieces, but a table saw is better. These dimensions work well for a 175-page softcover. If you’re framing a dictionary, make it wider.
- Cut four 1½”×24″ boards.
- Cut two 2″×24″ boards. Drill a ¼” hole centered 1½” from each end.
2. Glue
Glue the rails together into two U-shapes and let dry. These joints shouldn’t see much force, so butt joints and a thin coat of wood glue work fine. Sand down imperfections, and for bonus points apply a finish like beeswax or Danish oil.
3. Knot
Thread a cord through the top rail and tie a pair of knots for it to rest on. This helps protect your book and makes your life easier when turning the page. Thread on the bottom rail and tie a big fat knot on each end.
Conclusion
Softcover books like to flop around instead of playing nice. I found it’s easiest to tip them in bottom-first and rock the top channel into place. Then step back and admire.
