This hanging frame is an elegant way to display a favorite book, open or shut. I originally wanted a full-color e-ink display that would automatically download and cycle through a new comic strip each day, but this was easier, uses zero power, and frankly looks better on a wall. I have a Calvin and Hobbes book in mine, and turn the page every few days for variety.

Project Steps 1. Cut and Drill 2. Glue

3. Knot