Over the years, I’ve identified nine different ways to 3D print fabrics. In this article, I’m thrilled to share one with you: the lace method. If you’ve ever wanted to create intricate, detailed textiles that would take forever by hand, this technique is for you. Best of all, you just need a bit of 2D graphics know-how and access to vector software. I typically use Adobe Illustrator, but for this article, I’ll walk you through the steps using Affinity Designer’s free trial to keep things as accessible as possible.

One of the most exciting things about 3D printing is how it allows us to create designs that would normally be complex or costly, with almost no waste — and all from the comfort of home. The lace method shows how even a basic home 3D printer can open up new creative possibilities. Whether you’re into fashion, accessories, or just love exploring new techniques, this approach is a game-changer.

By the end of this article, you’ll know how to turn a simple 2D lace pattern into a 3D printable fabric file. It’s a perfect project if you’re ready to push beyond the usual slicer infill patterns but not quite ready to dive headfirst into full 3D modeling.

So, grab your computer (and maybe your coffee mug), fire up your software, and let’s get started!

Create Your 3D-Printed Lace Fabric

Before you begin, you might like to see my overview video:

Project Steps Find Your Lace Design Create Your Fabric Shape

Turn Your Fabric Shape Into a 3D Model