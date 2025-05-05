This article appeared in Make: Vol. 91. Subscribe for more maker projects and articles!

I’ve been experimenting with 3D printing textiles for some time now. While exploring ways to create shinier 3D prints, I initially considered using holographic pattern flats on the print bed, aka P-flats, which offer a decent sparkle, but I wanted something more eye-catching.

The idea of embedding craft mirrors into prints came to me after researching an Indian embroidery technique called shisha. It took a few attempts to perfect the measurements, but I’ve successfully used this technique to 3D print a set of wearable wings, a halter top, and even a handbag with heart-shaped mirrors. I’ve designed and 3D modeled two STL files that you can print out to try this project yourself! It’s suitable for beginners if you know some 3D printing basics like slicing a file, customizing print settings, and setting up a print.

At the end of this make, you will have a sparkly, 3D-printed-on-mesh textile, and you’ll have learned how to embed mirrors and to sandwich fabric in your 3D prints. You can 3D print multiple swatches of these and use them to create your own garment, or you can use them as decoration, or as a fun fidget item.