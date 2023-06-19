Vintage Gibson electric guitars had a special circuit for modifying the sound of the pickups: the Vari Tone (Figure A). You could set the knob to get six different guitar sounds, from a funky nasal tone to a full-bodied sound. Here’s an effects box version of that famous circuit for your own guitar that you can build — housed in a hot sauce can.
Why did I use an empty El Pato salsa can? It’s just the right size, the metal shields the circuit from radio frequency interference, and it’s a nod to guitar amp guru Skip Simmons and his podcast The Truth About Vintage Amps. Check out his expert recommendations of amps, tubes, and his favorite hot sauce. Listeners have come up with lots clever uses for the iconic El Pato can!