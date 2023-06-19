D

This circuit is great for experimenting! One of the switch positions is wired to a pair of mini alligator clips. You can use this switch setting to quickly test lots of different capacitors (Figure D ). Plug it in between your amp and guitar and then swap out different values of caps. Listen carefully to each one to find the five capacitors that sound best to you. Then go back and solder those caps into the other switch positions, leaving one position unused for the bypass setting.

E

To make the holes in the can for the jacks and switch, use a step drill (Figure E ). It won’t grab like a twist drill and you’ll get a cleaner hole.

F

I mounted the mini alligator clips onto a small piece of plastic strip (Figure F). Using a soldering iron as a heat source, I softened and bent the sides of the strip to make two ears. Two small magnets, super-glued to the ears, hold the strip in place inside the bottom of the salsa can (Figure G ).

G

Now: plug in, “tone” on, and rock out!