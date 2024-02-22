Figure B shows a light transmitter that applies a stream of pulses to an ordinary red or near IR LED at a frequency determined by R1. The values shown provide a light beam that’s modulated at about 600Hz.

Figure shows a simple light receiver that will detect the pulsating beam from the LED and convert it into an audio tone. You can use this circuit to test infrared (IR) remote controllers.

You don’t need to build the circuit in Figure C if you have a Bluetooth speaker that includes an audio input jack for an external signal. All you’ll need to make an audio frequency light receiver is a suitable detector.

I’ve used a variety of silicon photodiodes for this purpose. A typical one is OSRAM’s BPW34. These are miniature solar cells installed in a miniature epoxy or metal package with a glass window. Figure D shows the voltage produced by a photodiode in late afternoon sunlight.

Figure E shows an Anker Bluetooth speaker connected to a silicon solar cell. The positive lead from the solar cell is connected to the tip of a 1/8″ phone plug inserted into the speaker’s input jack. The negative lead goes to the ground connection on the plug.

Figure E also shows a photodiode soldered to a phone plug that can be inserted into the speaker’s input jack. This works well for testing remote controllers. If no tone is heard from the speaker when the remote’s button is pressed, chances are the remote’s battery needs replacing.

You can even use an LED as a light-sensitive photodiode instead of a silicon light sensor. Use the same type of LED for both the transmitter and receiver. Near-IR LEDs (880nm) will work best. This is the most common LED used in remote controllers, so you can demonstrate reception of a tone-modulated IR beam simply by pointing a remote controller at the receiver’s LED.

Be sure to set the speaker’s volume to its lowest level when experimenting. A 0.5-volt silicon solar cell used as a light sensor can cause a very loud sound from the speaker!

CAUTION: Be careful if you’re connecting a solar panel that has multiple cells or an output exceeding a few volts, for the high voltage might damage your Bluetooth speaker. If you try this, insert a 0.1µF capacitor between the positive solar panel connection and the speaker’s positive input, and use the panel indoors, or outdoors only at night.