TL;DR: Rainbows are awesome, instructions follow.

More abstractly: Our obsession with wirelessness leads us to treat cabling as a regrettable necessity, from a functional perspective, and as an eyesore to be concealed as cleverly as practical, from an aesthetic one. But the spirit of functionalism, IMHO, is that things should be proudly what they are, and though ubiquitous wireless data transfer has become a reality, power is another matter. When it comes to charging our electronics, universal wirelessness seems much farther off, which means we’re all probably going to be living with our power cables for awhile yet. So why shouldn’t they be beautiful?