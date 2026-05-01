Drill the ferrule block all the way through with the ⅛” bit. Then drill partway through the same hole with the ½” bit, leaving 3/16″ of material at the bottom of the hole (this will actually be the very top of the handle).

Drill the body block with the ⅛” bit to a depth of about 1″. This pilot hole will help the ½” bit remain on center. Now drill the ½” hole to a depth that the tang of your blade will fit when everything is together.

Using the step drill bit, drill the copper spacer up to ½”. Don’t press too hard on it, you don’t want to deform the soft copper and have to flatten it again. Deburr the hole after drilling.

This ½” hole is where the brass tube will be glued into place, acting as a tenon to strengthen the handle and hold it together during shaping. It’s also the cavity which will hold the tang of the knife when we mount it to the handle and it will get filled with epoxy during that process.