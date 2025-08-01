This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The servo horn is extended with a piece of bare wire. Cut a wire 12mm–14mm long, heat it, and use pliers to attach it to the servo arm as shown in Figure G. If no wire is available, you can attach a 12mm countersunk screw with hot glue or super glue.

Before we can install the servo, we first need to position it. The Cuckoo Setup script (Figure H) helps us to do this. The flap can be opened and closed with up/down presses on the joystick.

Attach the servo with the servo horn so that it points downward, as in Figure I. Then use the joystick on the Oxocard to check whether the arm moves correctly.

Now carefully slide the flap over the wire and fix it in place (Figure J) with the two pan-head screws. The suspension of the flap is deliberately larger than 3mm. The screws are only used to hold it in position. It must remain freely movable.

Again, use the joystick to move the flap. If everything works, the last step is to fix the servo horn with the enclosed screw (Figure K). If the positioning ring is still not optimal, the servo horn must be removed and refitted.

Now we can align the Synthesizer cartridge. You can see in Figure L how the cables are arranged. The USB cable is led out under the circuit board to the left.

Slide the cover onto the circuit board from the front and then press it down. You can see in Figures M and N that there must be no cable under the cross-bar. When the two studs snap into place, the housing is plugged together and can then be fastened at the side with the four M3 countersunk screws.

TIP: If you open the housing again later, you can fix any loose studs with a blob of super glue.

Finally, apply the decorative grille (Figure O). Alignment is important here. Four of the holes are open all the way through; these should be positioned above the speaker, which is located at the bottom left of the circuit board. The plastic grille can then be attached with a little glue.