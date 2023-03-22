B

For this game, make 2 of each part (Figure B).

They’re symmetrical, so you can stack 2 pieces of acrylic together and then just measure, cut, and drill once to make 2 identical parts. Of course making this is super easy with a laser cutter! Find the bot image, vector art, and .svg files.

C

To make the bot game pieces, I used one of the unique features of the Glowforge: Its built-in lid camera scans your hand-drawn artwork, then it cuts and engraves the part, no .svg file needed — great for whimsical shapes like this (Figure C).

Rather than fitting together delicate slots in brittle acrylic, the parts are simply solvent-bonded with acrylic cement (Figure D ). This gives a much stronger design that’s easy to assemble. First, bond the side spacers to the playfield panels (Figure E ). Bond the leg panels together (Figure F), and then lastly bond the two legs to the completed playfield (Figure G).