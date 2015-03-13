I was inspired to build this project after visiting a museum in Scotland that had a room full of infinity mirrors that made it look like you were floating in space surrounded by stars. I thought it was the coolest thing ever!

My infinity mirror design is definitely a DIY project. Everything you need is easily obtainable at the hardware store and plastics store. The trick is making your own big one-way mirror out of acrylic sheet and privacy window film.

This project is easy to build — no expertise in electronics is needed. You’ll use inexpensive electronically controlled Christmas lights, which are available year-round on sites like Amazon. Customize your mirror by choosing lights in your favorite colors or ones that blink or change hues.