I assembled these components to create the circuit shown. Here’s how it works. IC1 is a timer wired in monostable mode, meaning that it delivers one pulse when triggered. (You’ll find full details about 555 timers on many websites, or in introductory books such as my own Make: Electronics.) The pulse from pin 3 of IC1 goes to relay RY1, which connects the rotary switches with the solenoid, which opens the lock if the rotary switches are in their correct positions.

Schematic for the electronic safe. The three rotary switches are shown in their correct positions to open the lock.

The pulse from the relay coil is grounded in pin 3 of IC2. Pin 3 is the output pin of IC2, but this timer hasn’t been triggered, yet, so its output voltage is low, which means it can sink current.

The 2-second pulse from IC1 that goes to the relay also goes to C6, a coupling capacitor. At the end of the pulse, the drop in voltage from IC1 draws a tiny jolt of current from pin 2 of IC2, through C6. This triggers IC2, which imposes the 10-second delay. (If 10 seconds seems too long, you can reduce the value of R2 or C2.)

During the delay, IC2 has a high output, so it won’t sink current anymore. No matter how persistently you press the pushbutton, nothing happens, because the voltage on each side of the relay coil is now about the same — until IC2 reaches the end of its cycle.

R3, R4, and C5 are necessary, because if I connected pushbutton S4 directly with the trigger pin of IC1, someone could hold the button down, and the output from the timer would continue indefinitely, allowing multiple attempts to find the right switch combination. Remember that the 555 responds to the level of input voltage, not to a change in voltage. In other words, it is not “edge-triggered.”

R4 keeps the input of IC1 normally high. When pushbutton S4 is pressed, it draws a pulse of current from pin 2 through C5, triggering the timer. When the button is released, R3 equalizes the charge on the capacitor, so that it will enable the next button-press.

As for the diodes: D1 prevents current from flowing backward, through the relay coil, to the low output of IC1, when the output from IC2 is high. D2 and D3 are protection diodes, to shunt the spike in voltage which normally occurs when power to a coil is switched off.

An LED indicator nicely packaged, including a series resistor appropriate for 12V.

My schematic includes indicator lights to show the status of the circuit. These are shown as little colored circles, representing indicators that contain their own resistors, suitable for 12VDC. You can find them on eBay or Amazon. Like many 12V products, they are really intended for people who customize cars.

The components fit easily on a mini breadboard.

My complete circuit fits easily on a mini breadboard, and the finished safe is shown below.