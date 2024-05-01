The parts on our shopping list are low in price and easily obtained. If you search online for a “200pF variable capacitor,” one of the first hits is likely to be the component we suggest, part number 223P (Figure C). It actually contains two variable capacitors on the same shaft, with maximum values of 140pF and 60pF (picofarads). You need to connect them in parallel, for a total of 200pF. You can use alligator jumper wires for this, but a terminal block with screws spaced at 5/16″ (8mm) is better (Figure D). The center terminal should go to negative ground on your breadboard.

Wherever you buy your variable capacitor, also buy a plastic tuning wheel (Figure E) which screws onto the shaft, to prevent the touch of fingers from affecting the capacitance.

The inductor in our list (Figure F) can be found at any large electronics supplier. It looks like a resistor, but inside it is a coil of very fine wire. Its value is expressed in microhenries, written as μH.

The circuit will signal you via an earphone. If you can find a high-impedance type, often sold “for crystal sets,” that’s ideal; but any earphone(s) terminating in a 3.5mm jack plug will work. See Figure G.

To connect the plug to your breadboard, search online for a “3.5mm jack terminal block connector.” Its screws may be identified as T, S, and R (for the tip, sleeve, and ring of a stereo plug), or L, R (left and right stereo channels), and a ground symbol. Figure H shows how to connect either type of adapter when using stereo or mono headphones. The blue wire goes to negative ground in each case, while the yellow wire carries the signal.

The yellow sensor coil shown in Figure A can be adjusted to suit your interests. A smaller-diameter coil will be more sensitive to small objects such as coins. A larger coil will respond to large objects. In Figure I, the large coil is 4¼” diameter, created by wrapping 10 turns of 22-gauge hookup wire around a 2-liter bottle of soda. The smaller coil contains 17 turns, 2″ in diameter. Try them one at a time.