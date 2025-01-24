To celebrate 20 years of Make:, we’re looking back at projects from our first issue. Combining the power of five cables in one easy-carry package, here’s 5-in-1 Network Cable from Make: 01.

Note: this is a classic article. Some of the information is likely obsolete.

Why I made a 5-in-1 cable

Do you find yourself toting several of these cables everywhere you go? Do you often wish you’d brought a different cable with you after you’ve arrived onsite? Are you as geeky as me and think that the idea of a 5-in-1 is just plain cool even if you never expect to configure a router in your lifetime? Then I’ll show you how I made one.

The 5-in-1 cable consists of a CAT5 Ethernet cable along with four simple custom adapters, giving me an Ethernet cable, a crossover Ethernet cable, a modem cable, a null modem cable, and a Cisco console cable. An added benefit is that I can always extend my cable by finding a longer Ethernet cable than the one I carry in my bag. (It’s usually pretty easy to locate a long Ethernet cable, but not so easy to locate a long null modem cable.)

Illustration by Nik Schulz

Set up

Full tools and materials info in the sidebar

Project Steps 1. Make “the world’s shortest crossover cable” 2. Make the cisco console adapter

3. Make two DB9/RJ45 adapters