If you’ve never heard of Gravity Falls, beware… you’re about to lose a lot of time binge watching this show. At first glance, it may appear like a silly kids show, and in some ways, it totally is. However, that silly children’s show is wrapped around a deep and thoughtful core of serious moments, contemplative introspection, and peculiar humor. This show has captivated young, old, and everyone in between.

Stephen Schmidt was drawn in, watching the show with his daughter Kim. They were such fans, in fact, that they went from watching to making. The two worked together to create this Gravity Falls themed terrarium, and documented it thoroughly so that you could replicate what they did if you were so inclined.

In the images below, Stephen shares his process.