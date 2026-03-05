3a. Line up the fabric pieces so you can see your drawn outlines. With the fancy monster skin, this would be called wrong side out.

3b. Optional: While I don’t believe in pinning, I do like to make things easy. Using binder clips in key spots makes it easer to keep the pieces in place as you sew them together.

NOTE: Every monster needs a spot left open for turning and stuffing. Since this monster will be growing some fuzzy hair later on, we’re going to leave the hole at the top of his head. That way, we can hide the seam under his delicious locks.

3c. You can use any stitch that feels good to you, or make up a new one and name it after yourself. Here’s how to do a backstitch. It’s easy and will make your monster seams strong and safe. Starting to the left of the designated stuffing hole, bring your needle up from the back of the carcass. Make a stitch about ¼” to the right. Bring the needle up from the back, this time about ¼” to the left of your starting place. Again, take a stitch backward. You should have 2 visible stitches right up against each other. You’re backstitchin’, babycakes!

Keep going, sewing all the way around the edge of the carcass, removing the clips as you go. Stop when you’re about 1½” from your starting place, tie a knot, and snip off the excess thread.

3d. Trim any excess fabric from the edges of the carcass with scissors. Be careful of your stitches … you worked hard on them.