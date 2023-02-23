DuckyPad is a 15-key, do-it-all mechanical macro pad that helps streamline and speed up your workflow by automating keyboard (and mouse!) inputs. It features a sleek design and all the goodies of a high-end keyboard — mechanical switches, hot-swap sockets, RGB LEDs for each key, and USB-C.

But more crucially, duckyPad also features previously-unseen-in-macro-pads innovations such as:

• OLED screen that maps what each key does

• Sophisticated multi-line scripting with duckyScript

• 32 profiles of 15 keys, for 480 macros total

• Automatic profile switching based on active window

• microSD card storage — move between devices without losing macros

• Works with all major OSs, no driver needed.

When pressed, each key executes a user-created duckyScript to automate keyboard actions and speed up your everyday routine. The scripts can be as simple as shortcuts like Control+C, or as sophisticated as launching applications, managing livestreams, moving the mouse cursor, even creating root backdoors or grabbing passwords. 😈 It’s all up to you!

You can assemble your duckyPad from a kit in a half-hour, no soldering required, or build your own from scratch if you’re handy with surface-mount soldering. Here’s how to build it and use it.

HANDLING BARE CIRCUIT BOARDS

When handling the bare circuit board, remember to:

• Wash your hands first

• Always hold the circuit board by its edge

• Don’t touch the components.

The reason for hand-washing is to reduce the risk of static electricity (SE) on your body zapping the board and damage it, especially in dry weather. By washing your hands, you release the existing SE through the metal water pipe, your hands are moist to prevent further SE buildup, and your clean hands won’t leave greasy fingerprints all over the place, win-win-win!

Of course, your hands can’t be dripping wet either, but that’s just common sense.

