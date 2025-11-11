The bricks are sized 4½”×2½”×9″ so I decided that assembling them in the shape of a nonagon would give me the inside dimensions suitable for the kind of work I do. I needed to compute the angle to cut the bricks so that I could make a 10″-diameter forge as deep as a single course of bricks, 9″. The bricks are soft enough to cut with a hand saw, but since I own a table saw I could set the blade at the correct angle and the fence to the correct width to cut them consistently.

Firebricks are pricey, and therefore I decided to first model the cuts using some short 2×4s. I ran each 2×4 through the saw twice, once for each side. Then I arranged them in the proper shape, sawed-corner to sawed-corner and voilà, created a nonagon.

Using the same technique, I cut all nine bricks to give the long edges a 20° slant. I used a worn-out plywood blade (and scratched up the table) and the process worked — I could now build my nonagon forge with an inside diameter of 10″.

Reading the instructions for using the Satanite, I learned to mix only a small amount at a time, as the mortar dries very quickly. I smeared the mortar between each pair of bricks to cement them together. Once I finished the entire nonagon, I placed a long hose clamp on the top and bottom to hold it tightly as it dried overnight.

Next step was to coat the interior of the forge with multiple layers of the Satanite. These layers protect the bricks from the heat and can be reapplied when they’re burned, thereby prolonging the life of the firebricks.