1. Decide on the four digits you wish to use (e.g., 3 1 5 9). Write each digit on the back of one board, to help you keep track as you assemble them.

2. You will solder either one, two, or three 220Ω current-limiting resistors on each PCB, depending on the digit you selected for that block. That way, all the digits will have the same brightness. Following Table 1, pick the correct quantity of resistors for your blocks.

3. Bend the leads on the resistors, then insert them in the PCB in position R1, as well as R2 and R3 if needed. Polarity (which lead goes in which hole) does not matter for resistors.

Flip the PCB over and solder the resistor leads, then trim them just above the solder joint with your side cutters.

Repeat for the remaining three PCBs, each with their chosen digit and adjusted number of resistors.

4. Insert the DIP switch, with the ON label toward the center of the PCB.

Flip the PCB and prop the other end so the DIP switch stays flat against the board. Solder any one pin on the switch and confirm it still sits flat. If needed, reflow the connection to make sure it’s flat. Then solder the remaining leads and trim.

5. Insert the 7-segment display with its decimal point at the bottom (when the DIP switch is on the left). As before, flip the PCB, keep the display flat, solder leads, and trim.

6. Insert the red and black battery leads from the top of the PCB in the holes indicated. Loop them on the back side, poke the tips through the other holes indicated, then solder on the top, and trim.

7. Do the same for the magnetic sensing switch wires: Insert from the top, loop in the back, solder on top, and trim. This switch has no polarity, so use either wire in either position.

Tighten the wire loops on the backside. Looking good! The electronic portion of the build is complete.