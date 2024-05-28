There is an unparalleled joy in the making of things that have the purpose of making other things. There is the satisfaction of making a jig to bend wire for a project. The pride in making a tool to perfectly complete a difficult task. Then there is a specific delight in making something that can be used to make food.

One of the most delicious foods I’ve ever eaten was a fresh tortilla made and cooked by my mother-in-law Amelia from Mexico City. The entire kitchen had been transformed for a massive tortilla production event, and at the center was a humble tortilla press. My father-in-law Gabriel made it years ago and it has been producing fantastic tortillas since.

Taking a look at the press, it is evident how to use it. And with a few photos and simple steps, I am thrilled to teach you how to make your own tortilla press. The best part- you can make your own incredible tortillas with it for years and generations to come.

This tortilla press uses scrap wood and reclaimed hardware. Because the tortillas will be made in between heavy layers of plastic, the surface of the wood needs to be smooth and flat, but it can be raw, or stained and painted.