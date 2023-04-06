A

Let’s make a wall of red Lego bricks using columns. For the first column, leave a space with “zero bricks.” Then, place 1 brick in the next column, then 4, 9, 16, and finally 25, as shown in Figure A . The height of each column in the red wall contains bricks corresponding to the square of its position. We alternated colors in the tallest one, just to help you count them.

B

Now, let’s take some blue bricks, and look at the differences from one red column to the next (Figure B). As we go along this curve, the differences get bigger, too.

C

Next, let’s move those differences to make a wall of their own, putting each blue brick in-between the columns of red ones (Figure C ). That signifies that the blue brick is the difference between those two red columns (including the red “column” of zero bricks). There are 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 bricks in the blue wall.

This blue wall made up of all the differences of the original wall has some interesting properties. It is climbing up by two bricks per column. In algebra you may have learned about the slope of a wall (sometimes expressed as rise/run). A straight line (like the one made by the blue wall) will have a slope that is some constant number. In this case, the blue wall has a slope of 2; it rises two bricks for every column.

Remember that the blue wall represents how the red curve is changing. In calculus, we call this more-general version of a slope the derivative of the original curve. From here on out we will call the blue wall of differences the “derivative wall.” (There are technicalities we are passing over here, because our wall is stair-stepping rather than being a smooth curve, but we’ll ignore all that for now.)

Now, about those interesting properties of the blue derivative wall. Suppose we added up the bricks in that wall. The number of bricks in the first blue column is 1. That’s the same as the number of bricks in the first nonzero column of the original (the difference between 0 and 1). If we now add up the first two columns of the derivative wall, we get a column the same height as the second (nonzero) column in the original wall. This is true all the way to the end (Figure D) where we get a blue totaled-up column equal to the tallest red column.

D

You can prove to yourself that this will always be true. If you start off with the first value in the original curve and keep adding the differences between subsequent points as you go along, the running total of blue bricks is the same as the number of red bricks at that point in the original curve. It is also proportional to the area under the blue derivative curve, since each Lego brick contributes one rectangle of area we can add up to get the whole.

In calculus, adding up a quantity represented by a curve is called taking its integral. Generally speaking, an integral is what you get when you add up what is underneath a curve: the area under a curve, or the volume under a surface.

Let’s recap what we did.

• We started with a red wall that was 0 bricks high, then 1, 4, 9, 16, up to 25.

• Then we created a new blue wall made up of the differences from column to column in the original wall. This new wall, we discovered, could be called the derivative of the first one.

• Next, we added up the number of bricks in our derivative wall. We discovered that the running total (integral) of the derivative is just the number of bricks in the original curve at that point!

To put it another way, finding derivatives and integrals are what mathematicians would call inverses of each other, or operations that cancel each other out. This is similar to the relationship between multiplication and division, or squaring and taking a square root. The fact that the derivative of an integral gives you back the original curve you started with, and likewise the integral of the derivative, is called the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. And no equations required (so far)! In more complicated cases, the integral may have a constant offset, but we constructed our examples to avoid that.