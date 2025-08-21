This article appeared in Make: Vol. 89. Subscribe for more maker projects and articles!

There’s something undeniably charming about old cameras, and there’s something undeniably fun about photo booths. This build brings both together in a blend of low-fi prints, vintage hardware, and modern circuitry. A Raspberry Pi camera inside an old TLR (twin lens reflex) camera takes a user’s photo and prints it instantly on receipt paper. Your guests will be able to snap a selfie and keep a thermally printed souvenir.

I built the original bot for my wedding, but today we’re making an improved version that debuted at Maker Faire Bay Area 2023.

Finding a Camera

Photography by Sam Freeman

I’ve tested a Graflex 22 and an Argoflex. Whatever you use, you’ll want to make sure there’s room for a Pi camera module and a path for the ribbon cable. Since the Pi camera can’t see through the shutter, you’ll need a vintage camera that supports time mode. We’ll also be removing the lens, so it might be best not to start with a camera you’re strongly attached to.

Choosing a Thermal Printer

I chose this particular printer because I needed auto-cutting for a busy crowd, and it already had Pi support. If you trust your audience more than I do, you can find newer/cheaper options. Also, while receipt printers make charmingly lo-fi images, the thermal paper they use isn’t very eco-friendly. Switching to an ink-based system would let you print on ordinary recyclable paper.

Project Steps 1. Grab the Code 2. Prepare the TLR Camera

3. Place the Pi Cam