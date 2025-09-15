When you learn a new programming language, the first program you usually write is called “Hello World.” In the world of microcontrollers, this program is often called “Blinky.” It simply turns an LED on and off at regular intervals.

Before coding this program, let us assemble the hardware for it. Note that there are two ways of connecting an LED to a microcontroller: the microcontroller can either source or sink the current flowing through the LED. In the first case, the microcontroller pin is connected to the anode of the LED and the cathode is connected to ground. In the second case, the cathode is connected to the microcontroller pin and the anode is connected to a positive voltage (usually 3.3V with modern microcontrollers).

The sinking option is often preferred because it usually allows the microcontroller to drive the LED with a higher current. The only drawback is that the microcontroller must set the pin to low to turn the LED on, and set it to high to turn it off. This can be a bit counterintuitive, but it’s not a big deal once you get used to it.

Connect the LED to the Oxocard Connect as shown. The longer leg of the LED (anode) is connected to VDD using a red wire and the shorter leg (cathode) is connected to IO01 through a 220Ω resistor.

Download and install the Thonny IDE from thonny.org. Then connect your Oxocard Connect to your computer using a USB cable, and open the Thonny IDE.

The Thonny IDE should automatically detect the Oxocard Connect and connect to it. If not, you can select the Oxocard Connect from the bottom right corner of the Thonny IDE window.

You can now open the code.py file on the Oxocard Connect. This file is the main script that will be executed when the Oxocard Connect starts. You can edit this file directly in the Thonny IDE.

Replace the content of the code.py file with the following code:

1 # https://github.com/supcik/Oxocard-Connect-CP-Make-Src/blob/main/src/blinky.py 2 # Blinky with Oxocard Connect and CircuitPython 3 4 import time 5 6 import board 7 import digitalio 8 9 HALF_PERIOD_S = 0.2 # Half period in seconds 10 LED_PIN = board.IO01 11 12 13 def main(): 14 led = digitalio.DigitalInOut(LED_PIN) 15 led.switch_to_output(True) 16 while True: 17 led.value = not led.value # Toggle the LED 18 time.sleep(HALF_PERIOD_S) 19 20 21 main() # Run the main function

The code above turns the LED on and off every 200 milliseconds. It uses the digitalio module to control the GPIO pins of the Oxocard Connect.

TIP: You don’t need to type the code manually; you can copy and paste it from above or the source code repository instead. You’ll find it on GitHub.

Below is the Blinky program in the Thonny IDE. To run this program, click on the green arrow in the Thonny IDE. Now you should see the LED blinking on the Oxocard Connect.

NOTE: The external LED that you connected on the breadboard is sinking current, but the small green LED on the PCB below the breadboard is sourcing current. This means that both LEDs blink at the same time, but they are in opposite states in the program: when the external LED is on, the small green LED is off, and vice versa.